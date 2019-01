Codes are an Irish indie electronic quartet from Dublin, consisting of Daragh Anderson, Eoin Stephens, Niall Woods and Raymond Hogge. Their debut album Trees Dream in Algebra was nominated for the 2010 Choice Music Prize. The band have established themselves swiftly as a very exciting and energetic live act.

