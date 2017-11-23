Sugluk
Sugluk (variously styled Sugluc, SUGLUC, or the Sugluk Group) were a Canadian rock band, based in northern Quebec. Led by singer George Kakayuk and guitarist Tayara Papigatuk, the group toured extensively through the 1970s and 1980s, and recorded two singles with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's Northern Service in 1975. The band wrote songs in both English and Inuktitut. The group was formed in Salluit, Quebec (formerly known as Sugluk) in the early 1970s, and reunited in 2013. Salluit-born pop singer Elisapie Isaac performed with the band in her youth.
