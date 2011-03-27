A.B. Quintanilla IIIBorn 13 December 1963
A.B. Quintanilla III
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1963-12-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d22a2e9-8108-4faa-b907-8e740c4264db
A.B. Quintanilla III Biography (Wikipedia)
Abraham Isaac Quintanilla III (born December 13, 1963), better known as A.B. Quintanilla III or A.B. Quintanilla, is an American record producer, songwriter, and musician of Mexican descent. He is the older brother of "The Queen of Tejano music" Selena. Along with Selena, his other sister Suzette, his friend Ricardo, and his father Abraham, he became a member of Los Dinos in 1980 which would later include Selena's husband (later widower) Chris Pérez as a guitarist. As a member of Los Dinos, A.B. would play bass guitar, produce and write songs for Selena which became successful singles such as "Como la Flor", "Amor Prohibido" and "No Me Queda Más".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
A.B. Quintanilla III Tracks
Sort by
Mami
A.B. Quintanilla III
Mami
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mami
Last played on
Back to artist