Abraham Isaac Quintanilla III (born December 13, 1963), better known as A.B. Quintanilla III or A.B. Quintanilla, is an American record producer, songwriter, and musician of Mexican descent. He is the older brother of "The Queen of Tejano music" Selena. Along with Selena, his other sister Suzette, his friend Ricardo, and his father Abraham, he became a member of Los Dinos in 1980 which would later include Selena's husband (later widower) Chris Pérez as a guitarist. As a member of Los Dinos, A.B. would play bass guitar, produce and write songs for Selena which became successful singles such as "Como la Flor", "Amor Prohibido" and "No Me Queda Más".