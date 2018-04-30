Mark Flanagan
Mark Flanagan Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Flanagan (born in Liverpool) is a blues guitarist who plays with Jools Holland's band, The Rhythm And Blues Orchestra. He also fronts the trio "Flanagan", which currently includes himself, Adam Double and George Double. He is also fronting the band The Fields.
He is also a frequent session musician for live television appearances, having worked with Chaka Khan, Paul Weller, Barry White, Eric Clapton, and George Harrison.
Back To The Stars
Where Lies My Home
