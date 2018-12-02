The Dowland Consort
The Dowland Consort
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d1f1abe-7002-44f8-96bb-5095909961c3
The Dowland Consort Tracks
Sort by
Lachrimae Pavan
John Dowland
Lachrimae Pavan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Lachrimae Pavan
Last played on
Galliard to Sacred End (arr Rosseter)
John Baxter, Jakob Lindberg & The Dowland Consort
Galliard to Sacred End (arr Rosseter)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
Galliard to Sacred End (arr Rosseter)
Composer
Last played on
Sacred End Pavan (arr Rosseter)
Thomas Morley
Sacred End Pavan (arr Rosseter)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
Sacred End Pavan (arr Rosseter)
Last played on
Shows and nightly revels
Thomas Lupo
Shows and nightly revels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
Shows and nightly revels
Last played on
The Batchelar's Delight (Morley's First Booke)
Richard Alison
The Batchelar's Delight (Morley's First Booke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
The Batchelar's Delight (Morley's First Booke)
Last played on
Sweet musicke, the Earl of Salisbury's delight
Tobias Hume
Sweet musicke, the Earl of Salisbury's delight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
Sweet musicke, the Earl of Salisbury's delight
Last played on
The peaceful western wind (Second Book of Ayres, 1613)
Thomas Campion
The peaceful western wind (Second Book of Ayres, 1613)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
The peaceful western wind (Second Book of Ayres, 1613)
Ensemble
Last played on
Nuttmigs and ginger
Anonymous, Dowland Consort & Jakob Lindberg
Nuttmigs and ginger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
Nuttmigs and ginger
Composer
Ensemble
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Dowland Consort
Back to artist