Robert James Smith (born 21 April 1959) is an English singer, songwriter and musician. He is the lead singer, guitarist, multi-instrumentalist, lyricist, principal songwriter and only consistent member of the rock band the Cure, which he co-founded in 1976. He was also the lead guitarist for the band Siouxsie and the Banshees from 1982 to 1984 and was part of the short-lived group the Glove in 1983. Smith is known for his distinctive voice and guitar style and his unique stage look, the latter two of which were influential on the goth subculture that rose to prominence in the 1980s.