Robert SmithUK guitarist, vocalist and songwriter for The Cure. Born 21 April 1959
Robert Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert James Smith (born 21 April 1959) is an English singer, songwriter and musician. He is the lead singer, guitarist, multi-instrumentalist, lyricist, principal songwriter and only consistent member of the rock band the Cure, which he co-founded in 1976. He was also the lead guitarist for the band Siouxsie and the Banshees from 1982 to 1984 and was part of the short-lived group the Glove in 1983. Smith is known for his distinctive voice and guitar style and his unique stage look, the latter two of which were influential on the goth subculture that rose to prominence in the 1980s.
Robert Smith Performances & Interviews
Robert Smith Tracks
There's A Girl In The Corner
There's A Girl In The Corner
Not In Love
Not In Love
In All Worlds (feat. Robert Smith)
In All Worlds (feat. Robert Smith)
Fantasia No 1 in C minor (1st mvt)
Fantasia No 1 in C minor (1st mvt)
Witchcraft
Witchcraft
Friday I'm In Love
Friday I'm In Love
Not In Love
Not In Love
Quicksand
Quicksand
There's A Girl In The Corner
There's A Girl In The Corner
The Lovecats
The Lovecats
