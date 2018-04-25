Sam MyersBorn 19 February 1936. Died 17 July 2006
Sam Myers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1936-02-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d1829ee-5305-4662-9bc9-216953bb5e7d
Sam Myers Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Joseph Myers (February 19, 1936 – July 17, 2006) was an American blues musician and songwriter. He was an accompanist on dozens of recordings by blues artists over five decades. He began his career as a drummer for Elmore James but was most famous as a blues vocalist and blues harp player. For nearly two decades he was the featured vocalist for Anson Funderburgh & the Rockets.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sam Myers Tracks
Sort by
Suggestion Blues (feat. Sam Myers)
Anson Funderburgh & The Rockets
Suggestion Blues (feat. Sam Myers)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suggestion Blues (feat. Sam Myers)
Last played on
Everything's Gonna Be Alright (feat. Sam Myers)
Anson Funderburgh & The Rockets
Everything's Gonna Be Alright (feat. Sam Myers)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything's Gonna Be Alright (feat. Sam Myers)
Last played on
You Don't Have To Go
Sam Myers
You Don't Have To Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Have To Go
Last played on
My Love Is Here To Stay
Sam Myers
My Love Is Here To Stay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Love Is Here To Stay
Last played on
Sam Myers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist