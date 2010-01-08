Resin Dogs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d15f2eb-c0c1-4198-b59b-940f13c38abd
Resin Dogs Biography (Wikipedia)
Resin Dogs are a Brisbane, Australia-based hip hop band, originally formed in 1996. Resin Dogs are a loose collective, a cut and paste sample band who use live drums, live bass, and elements of hip hop via turntables and samplers to create all forms of ritual dance sounds. The Resin Dogs consist of Dave Atkins, DJ Katch, Dennis Kudelka, Jonothan Bolt and Tony McCall (both also of Final Days of Autumn), with regular guest appearances in Australia by Hau Latukefu (a.k.a. Hau) (Koolism), N'Fa Forster-Jones (a.k.a. Nfamas) (1200 Techniques) and on their overseas touring they appear with Abstract Rude (ATU)(US), Mystro (Natural Born Spitter)(UK), and BluRum13 (Canada).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Resin Dogs Tracks
Sort by
Peace & Love (Two Fresh Remix)
Resin Dogs
Peace & Love (Two Fresh Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peace & Love (Two Fresh Remix)
Last played on
Resin Dogs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist