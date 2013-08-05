Kasper Rosa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d1536d0-cfa9-4dbd-bd64-19dff2f604ba
Kasper Rosa Tracks
Sort by
Khora
Kasper Rosa
Khora
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Khora
Last played on
Fires of Great Ships
Kasper Rosa
Fires of Great Ships
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fires of Great Ships
Last played on
First Breath, First Blood
Kasper Rosa
First Breath, First Blood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
First Breath, First Blood
Last played on
You Fool, Warren is Dead
Kasper Rosa
You Fool, Warren is Dead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Fool, Warren is Dead
Last played on
Scaling Mount Improbable
Kasper Rosa
Scaling Mount Improbable
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scaling Mount Improbable
Last played on
Coronal Mass Ejection
Kasper Rosa
Coronal Mass Ejection
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coronal Mass Ejection
Last played on
This Is Our Version Of The Facts
Kasper Rosa
This Is Our Version Of The Facts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nailed to a Chair for the Good of All Mankind
Kasper Rosa
Nailed to a Chair for the Good of All Mankind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Exiles
Kasper Rosa
Exiles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Exiles
Last played on
Kasper Rosa Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist