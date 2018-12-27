Samantha Tamania Anne Cecilia Mumba (born 18 January 1983) is an Irish singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, fashion model and TV Presenter.

She shot to fame in 2000 with the release of her debut single Gotta Tell You, which reached the Top 10 in Ireland, United Kingdom and the United States.

In the US, it peaked at #1 on the US Billboard Hot Singles Sales, #4 on the US Billboard Hot 100, #1 in Ireland and New Zealand, number three in Australia and number two in the UK.

Gotta Tell You has since been listed in Billboard's 100 Catchiest Choruses of the 21st Century!

Mumba released her debut album at the age of 16, Gotta Tell You, in late 2000, which contained primarily up-tempo R&B and pop songs.

It was an international success, selling over 5m copies, reaching #1 on the UK and US charts. In the UK alone, the album sold over 1.8m copies, making it one of the biggest selling albums of the 21st century in the United Kingdom.

To date, she has sold in excess of 15 million records globally and has has had 6 Top 10 Hits in the UK, Ireland, Europe and 17 other countries.