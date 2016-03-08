The Castells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d0f4878-e2c6-47be-ba87-254c5bea746e
The Castells Tracks
Sort by
So This Is Love
The Castells
So This Is Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So This Is Love
Last played on
Seasons Change So Do We (BBC Introducing Session)
The Castells
Seasons Change So Do We (BBC Introducing Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sacred
The Castells
Sacred
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sacred
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Introducing: The Castells
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed2mxj
BBC Studios
2011-04-05T07:50:04
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p014pyg5.jpg
5
Apr
2011
BBC Music Introducing: The Castells
BBC Studios
The Castells Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist