Vulfpeck
2011
Vulfpeck Biography (Wikipedia)
Vulfpeck is an American funk group founded in 2011. Influenced by rhythm sections of the past, the band has released four EPs, four albums, and a silent album on Spotify titled Sleepify – royalties from which funded the band's admission-free tour in 2014. The band's latest album, Hill Climber, was released in December 2018.
Vulfpeck Tracks
Christmas In LA
Darwin Derby (feat. Antwaun Stanley)
1612
Soft Parade
Tea Time
Animal Spirits
Birds of a Feather, We Rock Together (feat. Antwaun Stanley)
Daddy, He Got a Tesla
Dean Town
Back Pocket
Wait for the Moment
Rango II
Fugue State
Outro
The Birdwatcher
