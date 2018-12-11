Glenn WorfBorn 24 January 1954
Glenn Worf
1954-01-24
Glenn Worf Biography (Wikipedia)
Glenn Worf is an American session bassist. He has recorded with most major country music acts and currently tours with Mark Knopfler.
Glenn Worf Tracks
The House That Built Me
Richard Bennett
Sailing to Philadelphia
Chad Cromwell
What It Is
Aubrey Haynie
Drinkin'
Coleman, Chris, Dan Dugmore, Doug Lancio, Andy Leftwich, Lewis, Ken, Charlie Peacock, Holly Williams, Glenn Worf & Holly Williams
That's The Way That The World Goes 'Round
Richard Bennett
