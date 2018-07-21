Wickaman
Wickaman Biography (Wikipedia)
Wickaman is a British drum and bass producer and DJ.
He has worked with many other producers including Adam F, Asnide Slide, DJ Hype, Hoodlum, J Majik, Mavrik, Mc Morgan, and RV.
His debut album was Dubplate Killaz (mixed by DJ Hype.)
In September 2008 the track "Crazy World" with J Majik entered the UK Top 40, peaking at number 37. He also made a drum & bass remix of Deadmau5's "I Remember" with J Majik.
In December 2014 he released the album "Bug in the Jungle Vol.1" under the label The Bughouse. The album features Wickaman, Hoodlum, Mc Fun, Golden, Mavrik, and Liption Mc.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wickaman Tracks
Crazy World
J Magik & Wickaman
Crazy World
Crazy World
It's Stange
Hoodlum
It's Stange
It's Stange
Dub
Wickaman
Dub
Dub
Crazy World (feat. Kathy Brown)
J Majik
Crazy World (feat. Kathy Brown)
Crazy World (feat. Kathy Brown)
Frequency
Wickaman
Frequency
Frequency
Lift Me Up
Wickaman
Lift Me Up
Lift Me Up
The War Cry
Wickaman
The War Cry
The War Cry
Fight It
Wickaman
Fight It
Fight It
One Scratch
Wickaman
One Scratch
One Scratch
The Return
Wickaman
The Return
The Return
This Is Your Brain
Wickaman
This Is Your Brain
This Is Your Brain
Ev's Dream (feat. RV)
Wickaman
Ev's Dream (feat. RV)
Ev's Dream (feat. RV)
Evs Dead
Wickaman
Evs Dead
Evs Dead
I Need You
Wickaman
I Need You
I Need You
Nah Fool We
Wickaman
Nah Fool We
Nah Fool We
Na Fool Me Again
Wickaman
Na Fool Me Again
Na Fool Me Again
Destruct
Wickaman
Destruct
Destruct
The Source
Wickaman
The Source
The Source
