ScarfaceUS rapper Brad Jordan. Born 9 November 1970
Scarface
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03b058s.jpg
1970-11-09
Scarface Biography (Wikipedia)
Brad Terrence Jordan (born November 9, 1970), better known by his stage name Scarface, is an American rapper and record producer, best known as a member of the Geto Boys, a hip hop group from Houston, Texas. He grew up in Houston and is originally from the city's South Acres (Crestmont Park) neighborhood. In 2012, The Source ranked him #16 on their list of the Top 50 Lyricists of All Time, while About.com ranked him #10 on its list of the 50 Greatest MCs of Our Time (1987-2007).
Scarface Tracks
Smile
Scarface
Smile
Smile
I'm Gon Make U Sick O'Me (feat. Scarface)
Parliament
I'm Gon Make U Sick O'Me (feat. Scarface)
I'm Gon Make U Sick O'Me (feat. Scarface)
The Corner (Remix) (feat. Kanye West, The Last Poets, Scarface & Mos Def)
Common
The Corner (Remix) (feat. Kanye West, The Last Poets, Scarface & Mos Def)
The Corner (Remix) (feat. Kanye West, The Last Poets, Scarface & Mos Def)
My Block
Scarface
My Block
My Block
Game Over (Black Bomber Mix)
Scarface
Game Over (Black Bomber Mix)
Game Over (Black Bomber Mix)
