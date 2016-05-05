Deakin
Joshua Caleb Dibb (born January 6, 1978), also known by his moniker Deakin, is an American musician who co-founded the experimental pop band Animal Collective. He is the most infrequent member of the collective appearing on only five of eleven albums. In 2016, he made his solo debut with the album Sleep Cycle.
