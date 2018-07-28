Russell ProcopeBorn 11 August 1908. Died 21 January 1981
Russell Procope
1908-08-11
Russell Procope Biography (Wikipedia)
Russell Procope (August 11, 1908 – January 21, 1981), was an American clarinetist and alto saxophonist who was a member of the Duke Ellington orchestra.
Russell Procope Tracks
If I Had A Ribbon Bow
Maxine Sullivan
If I Had A Ribbon Bow
If I Had A Ribbon Bow
Star Crossed Lovers
Duke Ellington
Star Crossed Lovers
Star Crossed Lovers
Spoonful Of Sugar
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
Spoonful Of Sugar
Spoonful Of Sugar
Take The A Train
Duke Ellington
Take The A Train
Take The A Train
Star Spangled Banner
Britt Woodman
Star Spangled Banner
Star Spangled Banner
Composer
Will You Be There / 99% Won't Do
Britt Woodman
Will You Be There / 99% Won't Do
Will You Be There / 99% Won't Do
Way Early Subtone
Duke Ellington
Way Early Subtone
Way Early Subtone
Madness in Great Ones
Duke Ellington
Madness in Great Ones
Madness in Great Ones
Lady Mac
Duke Ellington
Lady Mac
Lady Mac
Up and Down, Up and Down (I Will Lead Them Up and Down)
Duke Ellington
Up and Down, Up and Down (I Will Lead Them Up and Down)
Up and Down, Up and Down (I Will Lead Them Up and Down)
Juniflip (Alhambra Theatre, Paris, 1958)
Duke Ellington
Juniflip (Alhambra Theatre, Paris, 1958)
Juniflip (Alhambra Theatre, Paris, 1958)
If I Had a Ribbon Bow
O’Niel Spencer, John Kirby’s Orchestra, John Kirby, Russell Procope, Russell Procope, Billy Kyle, Billy Kyle, Charlie Shavers, Charlie Shavers, Maxine Sullivan, Maxine Sullivan, Buster Bailey & Buster Bailey
If I Had a Ribbon Bow
If I Had a Ribbon Bow
Battle Royal
Duke Ellington
Battle Royal
Battle Royal
Rose of the Rio Grande
William “Cat” Anderson
Rose of the Rio Grande
Rose of the Rio Grande
Blood Count
Johnny Hodges
Blood Count
Blood Count
Prima Bara Dubla
Duke Ellington
Prima Bara Dubla
Prima Bara Dubla
Take The A Train
John Sanders, Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, Clark Terry, Willie Cook, William "Cat" Anderson, Ray Nance, Harold Baker, Quentin Jackson, Britt Woodman & Jimmy Hamilton
Take The A Train
Take The A Train
Performer
