Buffalo KillersFormed 2006
Buffalo Killers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05vqwky.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d07fa7b-5019-4c13-861e-66424c100c37
Buffalo Killers Biography (Wikipedia)
Buffalo Killers are an American rock band comprising guitarist and vocalist Andrew Gabbard, bass guitarist and vocalist Zachary Gabbard and drummer Joseph Sebaali. The band was formed in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 2006 following the dissolution of Thee Shams, of which the trio were members. Buffalo Killers were quickly signed by Alive Records and their self-titled debut album was released in October 2006; Buffalo Killers drew the attention of Chris Robinson, who invited the band to open a string of dates for The Black Crowes in 2007. Buffalo Killers' second album, Let It Ride, was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys and released in July 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Buffalo Killers Tracks
Sort by
So Close In Your Mind
Buffalo Killers
So Close In Your Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwm7.jpglink
So Close In Your Mind
Last played on
Evil Thoughts
Buffalo Killers
Evil Thoughts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwm7.jpglink
Evil Thoughts
Last played on
Black Halo
Buffalo Killers
Black Halo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwm7.jpglink
Black Halo
Last played on
Farewell
Buffalo Killers
Farewell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwm7.jpglink
Farewell
Last played on
Rolling Wheel
Buffalo Killers
Rolling Wheel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwm7.jpglink
Rolling Wheel
Last played on
Hey Girl
Buffalo Killers
Hey Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwm7.jpglink
Hey Girl
Last played on
Get It
Buffalo Killers
Get It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwm7.jpglink
Get It
Last played on
Buffalo Killers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist