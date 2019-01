Hangedup are an experimental rock duo from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, featuring Genevieve Heistek on Viola and Eric Craven on drums and percussion. They combine viola with strong percussion, sometimes using self-made instruments, to create intense experimental post-rock music.

