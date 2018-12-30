Jimmy ShandBorn 28 January 1908. Died 23 December 2000
Jimmy Shand
1908-01-28
Jimmy Shand Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir James Shand MBE (28 January 1908 – 23 December 2000) was a Scottish musician who played traditional Scottish dance music on the accordion. His signature tune was "The Bluebell Polka".
Jimmy Shand Tracks
Bluebell Polka
Jimmy Shand
Bluebell Polka
Bluebell Polka
Gay Gordons
Jimmy Shand
Gay Gordons
Gay Gordons
Royal Scots Polka
Jimmy Shand
Royal Scots Polka
Royal Scots Polka
The Bluebell Polka
Jimmy Shand
The Bluebell Polka
The Bluebell Polka
Rose Of Tralee
Jimmy Shand
Rose Of Tralee
Rose Of Tralee
Bluebell Polka (feat. Jimmy Shand) - Foster & Allen
Foster & Allen
Bluebell Polka (feat. Jimmy Shand)
Bluebell Polka (feat. Jimmy Shand)
Irish Two-Step
Jimmy Shand
Irish Two-Step
Irish Two-Step
Waltz And 2/4 March: Miss Elder / John MacDonald Of Glencoe
Jimmy Shand
Waltz And 2/4 March: Miss Elder / John MacDonald Of Glencoe
Dr Ross's 50th Welcome To The Argyllshire Gathering / Dundee City Police Pipe Band - Jimmy Shand Jnr Band & Jimmy Shand
Jimmy Shand Jnr Band & Jimmy Shand
Dr Ross's 50th Welcome To The Argyllshire Gathering / Dundee City Police Pipe Band
MAIRI'S WEDDING/PEAT FIRE FLAME/I WISH I WERE MARRIED/HAPPY WE'VE BEEN A'TAE GITHER
Jimmy Shand
MAIRI'S WEDDING/PEAT FIRE FLAME/I WISH I WERE MARRIED/HAPPY WE'VE BEEN A'TAE GITHER
Tribute To Ian Powrie
Jimmy Shand
Tribute To Ian Powrie
Tribute To Ian Powrie
The Dundee City Police Pipe Band
Jimmy Shand
The Dundee City Police Pipe Band
The Dundee City Police Pipe Band
Swedish Masquerade
Jimmy Shand
Swedish Masquerade
Swedish Masquerade
Welcome Christmas Morning
Jimmy Shand
Welcome Christmas Morning
Welcome Christmas Morning
The Stone Outside Dan Murphy's Door / Dan The Cobbler
Jimmy Shand
The Stone Outside Dan Murphy's Door / Dan The Cobbler
