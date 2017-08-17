Gene SummersBorn 3 January 1939
Gene Summers
1939-01-03
Gene Summers Biography (Wikipedia)
Gene Summers (David Eugene Summers) (born January 3, 1939 in Dallas, Texas) is an American rock/rockabilly singer. His recordings include "School of Rock 'n Roll", "Straight Skirt", "Nervous", "Gotta Lotta That", "Twixteen", "Alabama Shake" , "Fancy Dan" and his biggest-selling single "Big Blue Diamonds". Summers was inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame in 1997 and The Southern Legends Entertainment & Performing Arts Hall of Fame in 2005. He still performs worldwide and celebrated his 50th anniversary as a recording artist in 2008 with the release of Reminisce Cafe.
Gene Summers Tracks
Straight Skirt
Gene Summers
Straight Skirt
Straight Skirt
School of Rock 'n' Roll
Gene Summers
School of Rock 'n' Roll
School of Rock 'n' Roll
Gotta Lotta That
Gene Summers
Gotta Lotta That
Gotta Lotta That
Nervous
Gene Summers
Nervous
Nervous
Fancy Dan
Gene Summers
Fancy Dan
Fancy Dan
