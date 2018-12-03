I Break HorsesFormed 2008
I Break Horses
2008
I Break Horses Biography (Wikipedia)
I Break Horses are a Swedish indie rock band made up of Maria Lindén and Fredrik Balck. The band took its name from a song of the same name by Bill Callahan.
I Break Horses Tracks
Winter Beats
I Break Horses
Winter Beats
Winter Beats
Last played on
Hard To Know (6 Music Session, 24 Jan 2014)
I Break Horses
Hard To Know (6 Music Session, 24 Jan 2014)
Denial (6 Music Session, 24 Jan 2014)
I Break Horses
Denial (6 Music Session, 24 Jan 2014)
The Waking World
Lushlife
The Waking World
The Waking World
Last played on
The Waking World
Lushlife
The Waking World
The Waking World
Last played on
Faith (The Field Remix)
I Break Horses
Faith (The Field Remix)
Faith (The Field Remix)
Last played on
Hearts
I Break Horses
Hearts
Hearts
Last played on
Faith
I Break Horses
Faith
Faith
Last played on
Denial
I Break Horses
Denial
Denial
Last played on
Ascension
I Break Horses
Ascension
Ascension
Last played on
Weigh True Words
I Break Horses
Weigh True Words
Weigh True Words
Last played on
Medicine Brush
I Break Horses
Medicine Brush
Medicine Brush
Last played on
You Burn
I Break Horses
You Burn
You Burn
Last played on
Heart To Know
I Break Horses
Heart To Know
Heart To Know
Last played on
Hearts - 6Music Session 05/12/2011
I Break Horses
Hearts - 6Music Session 05/12/2011
Hearts - 6Music Session 05/12/2011
Last played on
Pulse - 6Music Session 05/12/2011
I Break Horses
Pulse - 6Music Session 05/12/2011
Pulse - 6Music Session 05/12/2011
Last played on
Wired
I Break Horses
Wired
Wired
Last played on
Past BBC Events
6 Music at Green Man
Black Mountains, Wales
2014-08-14T07:38:39
14
Aug
2014
6 Music at Green Man
Black Mountains, Wales
I Break Horses Links
