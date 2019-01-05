Huw Chiswell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6jg.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7cfb7b98-65fa-453b-9733-8f43c6e0cd86
Huw Chiswell Performances & Interviews
Huw Chiswell Tracks
Sort by
Rhywbeth O'i Le
Huw Chiswell
Rhywbeth O'i Le
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnht3.jpglink
Rhywbeth O'i Le
Last played on
Y Piod A'r Brain
Huw Chiswell
Y Piod A'r Brain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnht3.jpglink
Y Piod A'r Brain
Last played on
Car 'Di Cychwyn
Huw Chiswell
Car 'Di Cychwyn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnht3.jpglink
Car 'Di Cychwyn
Last played on
Parti'r Ysbrydion
Huw Chiswell
Parti'r Ysbrydion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnht3.jpglink
Parti'r Ysbrydion
Last played on
Frank A Moira
Huw Chiswell
Frank A Moira
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnht3.jpglink
Frank A Moira
Last played on
Rho Un I Mi
Huw Chiswell
Rho Un I Mi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnht3.jpglink
Rho Un I Mi
Last played on
Aderyn Llwyd (feat. Huw Chiswell)
Rhys Meirion
Aderyn Llwyd (feat. Huw Chiswell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jqyj2.jpglink
Aderyn Llwyd (feat. Huw Chiswell)
Last played on
Cyfrinachau
Huw Chiswell
Cyfrinachau
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnht3.jpglink
Cyfrinachau
Last played on
Y Cwm
Huw Chiswell
Y Cwm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnht3.jpglink
Y Cwm
Last played on
Manon
Huw Chiswell
Manon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnht3.jpglink
Manon
Last played on
Rhy Hwyr
Huw Chiswell
Rhy Hwyr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnht3.jpglink
Rhy Hwyr
Last played on
Cân I Mari
Huw Chiswell
Cân I Mari
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnht3.jpglink
Cân I Mari
Last played on
Cwrdd A Dylan
Huw Chiswell
Cwrdd A Dylan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnht3.jpglink
Cwrdd A Dylan
Last played on
Gadael Abertawe
Huw Chiswell
Gadael Abertawe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnht3.jpglink
Gadael Abertawe
Last played on
Rhywun Yn Gadael
Huw Chiswell
Rhywun Yn Gadael
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnht3.jpglink
Rhywun Yn Gadael
Last played on
Fedra I 'Mond Dy Garu Di O Bell (feat. Huw Chiswell)
Caryl Parry Jones
Fedra I 'Mond Dy Garu Di O Bell (feat. Huw Chiswell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lr3cy.jpglink
Fedra I 'Mond Dy Garu Di O Bell (feat. Huw Chiswell)
Last played on
Chwilio Dy Debyg
Huw Chiswell
Chwilio Dy Debyg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnht3.jpglink
Chwilio Dy Debyg
Last played on
Huw Chiswell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist