Emeli Sandé Biography (Wikipedia)
Adele Emily Sandé, MBE ( SAN-day; born 10 March 1987), known professionally as Emeli Sandé, is a British singer and songwriter. She was born in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear to an English mother and Zambian father. She was raised in Alford, Aberdeenshire. She became prominent after she was featured on the 2009 track "Diamond Rings" by the rapper Chipmunk. It was their first top 10 single on the UK Singles Chart. In 2010, she was featured on "Never Be Your Woman" by the rapper Wiley, which was another top ten hit. In 2012, she received the Brit Awards' Critics' Choice Award.
Sandé released her first solo single "Heaven" in August 2011. She has two number-one singles across the UK and Ireland with "Read All About It" with Professor Green and "Beneath Your Beautiful", a collaboration with Labrinth. Her album Our Version of Events spent ten non-consecutive weeks at number one and became the best-selling album of 2012 in the UK, with over 1 million sales. In 2012, she performed in both the Opening and Closing ceremonies of the London Olympics. She won two Brit Awards at the 2013 ceremony: Best British Female Solo Artist, and British Album of the Year.
- Emeli Sande - Heavenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05pb7qy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05pb7qy.jpg2017-11-27T23:30:00.000ZEmeli Sande playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05pb3pb
Emeli Sande - Heaven
- Emeli Sande - Next To Mehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05pbbgb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05pbbgb.jpg2017-11-27T23:30:00.000ZEmeli Sande playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05pb3rt
Emeli Sande - Next To Me
- Emeli Sande - Read All About Ithttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05pb9py.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05pb9py.jpg2017-11-27T23:30:00.000ZEmeli Sande playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05pb3rz
Emeli Sande - Read All About It
- Emeli Sande - Hurtshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05pbddt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05pbddt.jpg2017-11-27T23:30:00.000ZEmeli Sande playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05pbcpm
Emeli Sande - Hurts
- Emeli Sande - Love Not Warhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05pbc6m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05pbc6m.jpg2017-11-27T13:30:00.000ZEmeli Sande playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05pb3qd
Emeli Sande - Love Not War
- "A great singer doesn't care how their face looks on stage"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05p9zs7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05p9zs7.jpg2017-11-27T10:44:00.000ZEmeli Sandé speaks to John Wilson about "big vocalists" and writing her very first song.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05p9ykl
"A great singer doesn't care how their face looks on stage"
- Emeli Sandé - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2017 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fp1bv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fp1bv.jpg2017-10-10T22:59:00.000ZScotland's soulful sister delights the crowd with a spectacular performancehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05fpkgb
Emeli Sandé - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2017 Highlights
- Emeli Sande in Conversationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fp3v2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fp3v2.jpg2017-09-11T14:28:00.000ZEmeli Sande chats to Michael Ball before her Festival In A Day performance!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05frx8g
Emeli Sande in Conversation
- Emeli Sande tells us what to look forward to on her new tour and at Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fj3s5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fj3s5.jpg2017-09-08T14:49:00.000ZEmeli tells Steve and Tim about taking her new album Long Live the Angels on the road.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05fj37y
Emeli Sande tells us what to look forward to on her new tour and at Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park!
- Emeli Sandéhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056y0pn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056y0pn.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Emeli Sandé's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057xzc9
Emeli Sandé
- Emeli Sandé - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053985n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053985n.jpg2017-06-27T22:59:00.000ZHull is in full swoon mode after watching Sandé's utterly soulful set.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05467rx
Emeli Sandé - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
- Emeli Sandé is coming for you festival season!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br4dh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br4dh.jpg2017-05-31T09:58:00.000ZYasmin catches up with Emeli as she steps off the stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend to talk music, performing live and what we can expect from Emeli and her band this summer.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p054hfwv
Emeli Sandé is coming for you festival season!
- Do we still need gender specific awards?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tsx4t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tsx4t.jpg2017-02-23T10:18:00.000Z6 Music Breakfast discuss gender specific awards after last night's Brit Awardshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ts4vf
Do we still need gender specific awards?
- Emeli Sandé - BBC Music Awards 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l4x5d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l4x5d.jpg2017-01-11T23:59:00.000ZEmelie Sandé performs a breathtaking rendition of Breathing Underwater.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04l82tp
Emeli Sandé - BBC Music Awards 2016
- Does Emeli Sandé regret giving her songs to other artists?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fy8yp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fy8yp.jpg2016-11-11T09:44:00.000ZEmeli on song writing before the release of her new album Long Live The Angels.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fy90m
Does Emeli Sandé regret giving her songs to other artists?
- Emeli Sande - Next To Me (Later Archive 2011)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d447t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d447t.jpg2016-10-25T14:58:00.000ZEmeli Sande performs Next To Me on Later... with Jools Holland in 2011.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04d47qn
Emeli Sande - Next To Me (Later Archive 2011)
- Music That Made Me - Emeli Sandéhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048ghkn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048ghkn.jpg2016-09-21T09:38:00.000ZMistaJam catches up with Emeli Sandé as she returns with a very powerful new record.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048kw5s
Music That Made Me - Emeli Sandé
- Emeli Sandé's guide to life in between albumshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04825pp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04825pp.jpg2016-09-16T10:47:00.000ZWhat should you do after you release a massive hit album? Go back into the studio, find yourself and get nagged by your sister is what.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04827s1
Emeli Sandé's guide to life in between albums
- How did Emeli Sandé's granny help inspire her brand new album?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0481ls4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0481ls4.jpg2016-09-16T07:24:00.000ZEmeli visits Chris with her brand new single and news about her second album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0481lt0
How did Emeli Sandé's granny help inspire her brand new album?
Emeli Sandé Tracks
Sort by
Bungee Jumping
Read All About It Pt III
Next To Me (Live Acoustic Version)
Read All ABout It Part 3
Next To Me
Never Be Your Woman (feat. Emeli Sandé)
Beneath Your Beautiful (feat. Emeli Sandé)
My Kind Of Love
Heaven
Clown
Hurts
Highs & Lows
Read All About It (feat. Emeli Sandé)
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2017
Glastonbury: 2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
BBC Music Awards: 2016
