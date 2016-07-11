Adele Emily Sandé, MBE ( SAN-day; born 10 March 1987), known professionally as Emeli Sandé, is a British singer and songwriter. She was born in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear to an English mother and Zambian father. She was raised in Alford, Aberdeenshire. She became prominent after she was featured on the 2009 track "Diamond Rings" by the rapper Chipmunk. It was their first top 10 single on the UK Singles Chart. In 2010, she was featured on "Never Be Your Woman" by the rapper Wiley, which was another top ten hit. In 2012, she received the Brit Awards' Critics' Choice Award.

Sandé released her first solo single "Heaven" in August 2011. She has two number-one singles across the UK and Ireland with "Read All About It" with Professor Green and "Beneath Your Beautiful", a collaboration with Labrinth. Her album Our Version of Events spent ten non-consecutive weeks at number one and became the best-selling album of 2012 in the UK, with over 1 million sales. In 2012, she performed in both the Opening and Closing ceremonies of the London Olympics. She won two Brit Awards at the 2013 ceremony: Best British Female Solo Artist, and British Album of the Year.