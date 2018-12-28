Louise BichanOrkney fiddler and photographer
Louise Bichan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7cf95471-55e9-411f-a242-eebfea1e501f
Louise Bichan Tracks
Sort by
Quoyburray
Louise Bichan
Quoyburray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quoyburray
Last played on
For Myrtle
Louise Bichan
For Myrtle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For Myrtle
Last played on
Margaret's Waltz To The Pier
Louise Bichan
Margaret's Waltz To The Pier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Margaret's Waltz To The Pier
Last played on
Margaret Tate CBC Recording
Louise Bichan
Margaret Tate CBC Recording
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out Of My Own Light
Louise Bichan
Out Of My Own Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out Of My Own Light
Last played on
Back to artist