Noel PointerBorn 26 December 1954. Died 19 December 1994
Noel Pointer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954-12-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7cf8a532-02e8-4d90-af31-59c4a90d098f
Noel Pointer Biography (Wikipedia)
Noel Pointer (December 26, 1954 – December 19, 1994) was an American jazz violinist and record producer, whose life inspired a music foundation.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Noel Pointer Tracks
Sort by
Fiddler On The Roof
Noel Pointer
Fiddler On The Roof
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fiddler On The Roof
Last played on
Noel Pointer Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Les filles de Cadiz, by Delibes arr. Gil Evans
-
"Miles hated critics..." Don Cheadle tells it how it is
-
Herbie Hancock on meeting Miles Davis: "Miles said 'Play something.' I was so nervous all I could play was a ballad..."
-
Marcus Miller
-
A-Z of Jazz - D
-
Was Miles Davis any good in the 80s?
-
Miles Davis: Kind of Blue
Back to artist