Labradford
1992
Labradford Biography
Labradford is a U.S. post-rock musical group from Richmond, Virginia, founded in 1991. They have released six full albums from 1993 to 2001. Though not disbanded, its members have since been active with separate projects.
Star City (Radio 1 Session, 16 Oct 1994)
Star City (Radio 1 Session, 16 Oct 1994)
Comfort (Radio 1 Session, 16 Oct 1994)
Comfort (Radio 1 Session, 16 Oct 1994)
Acceleration (Radio 1 Session, 16 Oct 1994)
Acceleration (Radio 1 Session, 16 Oct 1994)
Up To Pizmo
Up To Pizmo
Balanced On It's Own Flame (Radio 1 Session, 16 Oct 1994)
Leta O'Steen
Leta O'Steen
Voicer
Voicer
Dalmacia
Dalmacia
S
S
with John Morand and Assisted by Brian Hoffa
Leta O'Sheen Design Assistance By John Piper
by Chris Johnston, Craig Markva, Jamie Evans
