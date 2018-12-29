Creative SourceFormed 1972. Disbanded 1977
Creative Source
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7cf7c106-14e1-4c22-9341-7e7eb73b26a2
Creative Source Biography (Wikipedia)
Creative Source was an American R&B group from Los Angeles, who had several funk and disco hits during the 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Creative Source Tracks
Sort by
You Can't Hide Love
Creative Source
You Can't Hide Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Can't Hide Love
Last played on
Funky Luvah
Creative Source
Funky Luvah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funky Luvah
Last played on
FUNKY LUVAH - CREATIVE SOURCE
Creative Source
FUNKY LUVAH - CREATIVE SOURCE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
FUNKY LUVAH - CREATIVE SOURCE
Last played on
Don't Be Afraid (Take My Love)
Creative Source
Don't Be Afraid (Take My Love)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Is He And What Is He To You?
Creative Source
Who Is He And What Is He To You?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pass The Feelin' On
Creative Source
Pass The Feelin' On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pass The Feelin' On
Last played on
You're Too Good To Be True
Creative Source
You're Too Good To Be True
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're Too Good To Be True
Last played on
BF V Creative Source
Creative Source
BF V Creative Source
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BF V Creative Source
Last played on
Good Lovin' Is Good Living
Creative Source
Good Lovin' Is Good Living
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Lovin' Is Good Living
Last played on
Who Is He To You
Creative Source
Who Is He To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Is He To You
Last played on
Creative Source Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist