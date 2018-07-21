The Jamies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7cf5f178-8d52-44c3-b5d0-6f3b705342a8
The Jamies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Jamies were an American singing group, led by siblings Tom and Serena Jameson, based in Boston.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Jamies Tracks
Sort by
Summertime, Summertime
The Jamies
Summertime, Summertime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summertime, Summertime
Last played on
Summmertime, Summertime
The Jamies
Summmertime, Summertime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summmertime, Summertime
Performer
Last played on
The Jamies Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist