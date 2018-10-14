Bill DanoffBorn 7 May 1946
Bill Danoff
1946-05-07
Bill Danoff Biography (Wikipedia)
William Thomas Danoff (born May 7, 1946) is an American songwriter and singer. He is known for Afternoon Delight", which he wrote and performed as a member of the Starland Vocal Band, and writing hits for John Denver, such as "Take Me Home, Country Roads".
Bill Danoff Tracks
Take Me Home, Country Roads
