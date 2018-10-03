Alexander FarisBorn 11 June 1921. Died 28 September 2015
Alexander Faris
1921-06-11
Alexander Faris Biography
Samuel Alexander "Sandy" Faris (11 June 1921 – 28 September 2015) was a Northern Irish composer, conductor and writer, known for his television theme tunes, including the theme music for the 1970s TV series Upstairs, Downstairs. He composed and recorded many operas and musicals, and also composed film scores (including for Georgy Girl) and orchestral works. As a conductor, he was especially known for his revivals of Jacques Offenbach and Gilbert and Sullivan operettas.
Alexander Faris Tracks
Upstairs Downstairs theme
Alexander Faris
Upstairs Downstairs theme
Upstairs Downstairs theme
Conductor
Last played on
Sullivan: Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, Act 1: No. 6, Chorus, "Loudly let t
Arthur Sullivan
Sullivan: Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, Act 1: No. 6, Chorus, "Loudly let t
Sullivan: Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, Act 1: No. 6, Chorus, "Loudly let t
Last played on
Orphée aux enfers (Concert Overture)
Jacques Offenbach
Orphée aux enfers (Concert Overture)
Orphée aux enfers (Concert Overture)
Last played on
The Mikado: Alone & yet alive! / Hearts do not break
Arthur Sullivan
The Mikado: Alone & yet alive! / Hearts do not break
The Mikado: Alone & yet alive! / Hearts do not break
Last played on
Orpheus in the Underworld - You've gone too far
Jacques Offenbach
Orpheus in the Underworld - You've gone too far
Orpheus in the Underworld - You've gone too far
Orchestra
Last played on
The Duchess of Duke Street
Alexander Faris
The Duchess of Duke Street
The Duchess of Duke Street
Last played on
Upstairs Downstairs
Alexander Faris
Upstairs Downstairs
Upstairs Downstairs
Last played on
The Grand Waltz
Alexander Faris
The Grand Waltz
The Grand Waltz
Last played on
Crown Ceremonial
Alexander Faris
Crown Ceremonial
Crown Ceremonial
Last played on
The Edwardians
Alexander Faris
The Edwardians
The Edwardians
Last played on
