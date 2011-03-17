Glenn AitkenBorn 14 December 1970
Glenn Aitken
1970-12-14
Glenn Aitken (born in New Zealand on 14 December 1970) also known as Glenn Finlay Aitken, is a London-based New Zealand singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. In 2010, he released his debut studio album entitled Extraordinary Lives.
Tracks:
Just Stop
Ordinary People
The Way
Just no
Never Find the Right Words
Just know
