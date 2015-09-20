Camilla KerslakeBorn 5 August 1988
Camilla Kerslake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2qj.jpg
1988-08-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7cf17f39-5612-4efa-b151-906e8c6327c4
Camilla Kerslake Biography (Wikipedia)
Camilla Kerslake is an English classical crossover singer from London who was the first signing to Gary Barlow's record label. She released her debut album on 23 November 2009 in the UK.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Camilla Kerslake Tracks
Sort by
Come Home
Camilla Kerslake
Come Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2qj.jpglink
Come Home
Last played on
World in Union
Camilla Kerslake
World in Union
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2qj.jpglink
World in Union
Rule the World
Camilla Kerslake
Rule the World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2qj.jpglink
Rule the World
Swing Low Sweet Chariot
Camilla Kerslake
Swing Low Sweet Chariot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2qj.jpglink
Swing Low Sweet Chariot
I Can't Help Falling In Love With You
Camilla Kerslake
I Can't Help Falling In Love With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2qj.jpglink
I Can't Help Falling In Love With You
Last played on
This Woman's Work
Camilla Kerslake
This Woman's Work
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2qj.jpglink
This Woman's Work
Last played on
El Corazon
Camilla Kerslake
El Corazon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2qj.jpglink
El Corazon
Last played on
Moments
Camilla Kerslake
Moments
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2qj.jpglink
Moments
Last played on
Restless Warrior
Camilla Kerslake
Restless Warrior
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2qj.jpglink
Restless Warrior
Last played on
Bring Him Home
Camilla Kerslake
Bring Him Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2qj.jpglink
Bring Him Home
Last played on
Rain
Camilla Kerslake
Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2qj.jpglink
Rain
Last played on
How can I keep from singing?
Camilla Kerslake
How can I keep from singing?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2qj.jpglink
Pie Jesu
Camilla Kerslake
Pie Jesu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2qj.jpglink
Pie Jesu
Last played on
She moved through the fair
Camilla Kerslake
She moved through the fair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2qj.jpglink
She moved through the fair
Last played on
White Christmas
Camilla Kerslake
White Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2qj.jpglink
White Christmas
Last played on
I Can't Help Falling In Love
Camilla Kerslake
I Can't Help Falling In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2qj.jpglink
Camilla Kerslake Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist