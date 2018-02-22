Archers of LoafFormed 1991. Disbanded 1998
Archers of Loaf
1991
Archers of Loaf Biography (Wikipedia)
Archers of Loaf is an American indie rock band originally formed in Chapel Hill, North Carolina in 1991. The group toured extensively and released four studio albums, one compilation, numerous singles and EPs, and a live album which was released after the band broke up in 1998. In 2011 the band began a reunion tour that coincided with the reissue of four of its albums by Merge Records.
Archers of Loaf Tracks
Quinn Beast
Quinn Beast
Bacteria (Radio 1 Session, 22 Sep 1994)
Thunder Frog (Radio 1 Session, 22 Sep 1994)
Mutes In The Steeple (Radio 1 Session, 22 Sep 1994)
Backwash
Backwash
South Carolina
South Carolina
Revenge
Revenge
I'll Never Think Of You Again
I'll Never Think Of You Again
Web In Front
Web In Front
Smoking Pot In The Hot City - BBC Session 22/09/1994
