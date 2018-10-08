Billy Bragg
Billy Bragg Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen William Bragg (born 20 December 1957) is an English singer-songwriter and far left-wing political activist. His music blends elements of folk music, punk rock and protest songs, with lyrics that mostly span political or romantic themes. His music is heavily centred on bringing about change and involving the younger generation in activist causes.
Billy Bragg Performances & Interviews
- Billy Bragg - I Ain't Got No Home (Radio 2 Folk Awards)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z5jvq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z5jvq.jpg2017-05-05T20:00:00.000ZBilly Bragg pays tribute to this year's Hall of Fame inductee, Woody Guthriehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0522gzh
Billy Bragg - I Ain't Got No Home (Radio 2 Folk Awards)
- Billy Bragg reveals the spectacular influence of Woody Guthriehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z549f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z549f.jpg2017-04-05T17:19:00.000ZBilly explains just how hugely the legendary artist shaped the sound of others.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04z52kh
Billy Bragg reveals the spectacular influence of Woody Guthrie
- Billy Bragg and Joe Henry Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048l2ly.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048l2ly.jpg2016-09-21T10:43:00.000ZBilly Bragg and Joe Henry talk about their new album about the great American railroad.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048l2m9
Billy Bragg and Joe Henry Interview
- Moseley Folk Festival: Billy Bragg Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046t386.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046t386.jpg2016-09-04T13:46:00.000ZBilly Bragg talks new music, trains and Jeremy Corbyn. Photo credit: Jolyon Holroyd.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p046t2zn
Moseley Folk Festival: Billy Bragg Interview
- 'I've always been a bit apocalyptic' - Billy Bragg talks lyrics and poetryhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0394lr0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0394lr0.jpg2015-11-25T15:44:00.000ZBilly Bragg joins 6 Music's Mark Radcliffe to talk about his book A Lover Sings: Selected Lyrics.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0394l0g
'I've always been a bit apocalyptic' - Billy Bragg talks lyrics and poetry
- Billy Bragg chats with Tom Robinsonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qllmh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qllmh.jpg2014-01-26T16:40:00.000ZTom chats to singer and political activist Billy Bragg.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01qllmt
Billy Bragg chats with Tom Robinson
- Billy Bragg speaks to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mfyxr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mfyxr.jpg2013-11-27T16:28:00.000ZSinger-songwriter Billy Bragg catches up with Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01mbw7d
Billy Bragg speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
- Billy Bragg - The Science of Songwritinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01krpgq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01krpgq.jpg2013-10-31T16:00:00.000ZBilly Bragg explains how you write a love song to Steve Lamacq.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01krpkl
Billy Bragg - The Science of Songwriting
- Tribute to John Peelhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kfd2p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kfd2p.jpg2013-10-27T07:58:00.000ZBilly Bragg, John Cooper Clarke, Clint Mansell & Richard Hawley talk Peel with Mary Anne.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01kfd2r
Tribute to John Peel
- Billy Bragg talks to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01995q7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01995q7.jpg2013-05-20T15:20:00.000ZBilly Bragg chats to Mark and Stuart about new record, Tooth and Nail his first release in five years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01995sc
Billy Bragg talks to Radcliffe and Maconie
- Billy Bragg: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0189q01.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0189q01.jpg2013-04-28T08:29:00.000ZBilly Bragg as you've never heard him. On faith, cynicism, social media and anvils.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0189q0q
Billy Bragg: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)
- Billy Bragg charms Mary Anne.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0187rpw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0187rpw.jpg2013-04-26T12:34:00.000ZBilly Bragg visits Mary Anne Hobbs, and is confronted by a declaration of love and a passing BBC Media City UK Tour!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0187rrq
Billy Bragg charms Mary Anne.
- Billy Bragg talks to Steve Lamacqhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016mm2d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016mm2d.jpg2013-03-20T18:27:00.000ZBilly Bragg joins Steve Lamacq to talk about his new record Tooth and Nail.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016mm39
Billy Bragg talks to Steve Lamacq
- Billy Bragg on the inspiration of the A13https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015g0g3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015g0g3.jpg2013-02-22T13:04:00.000ZBilly Bragg explains how the A13 was an inspiration to his songwriting.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015g0gb
Billy Bragg on the inspiration of the A13
Billy Bragg Tracks
Levi Stubb's Tears
Walk Away Renee
A New England (Radio 1 Nicky Campbell Session, 26 Jun 1991)
Sexuality - Dublin Castle, Camden Crawl 2009
If We Make it Through December
Waiting For The Great Leap Forwards
You Woke Up My Neighbourhood
Accident Waiting To Happen
Greetings To The New Brunette
To Have and to Have Not (Glastonbury 1995)
Billy Bragg
God's Footballer
Between the Wars
Christmas with the Hun
To Have and to Have Not
Lovers Town Revisited
Richard
Sexuality
The Milkman of Human Kindness
California Stars
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5qgwh/acts/afcp8g
Royal Albert Hall
2017-04-05T06:41:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04z5jvr.jpg
5
Apr
2017
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Arts at Hay Festival: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edzbp6/acts/avpxp6
Hay-on-Wye
2016-06-02T06:41:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03x5775.jpg
2
Jun
2016
BBC Arts at Hay Festival: 2016
Hay-on-Wye
6 Music at Latitude: 6 Music at Latitude 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8qmxj
Henham Park, Suffolk
2014-07-17T06:41:43
17
Jul
2014
6 Music at Latitude: 6 Music at Latitude 2014
11:00
Henham Park, Suffolk
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/a3fp5v
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-29T06:41:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01c39tb.jpg
29
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewxzp6/acts/a6fbj5
Glasgow
2013-01-30T06:41:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p014jx3t.jpg
30
Jan
2013
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2013
Glasgow
