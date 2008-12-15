X-Mas ProjectFormed 1985
X-Mas Project
1985
X-Mas Project Biography (Wikipedia)
X-Mas Project was a supergroup formed in 1985 by a number of German heavy metal musicians. They released an EP and three albums, which explore the subject of Christmas.
X-Mas Project Tracks
Winter Wonderland
Winter Wonderland
