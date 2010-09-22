MonkeySka from northern California.. Formed 1996
Monkey Biography (Wikipedia)
Monkey is a third wave ska band based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Their musical influences include the Skatalites, Prince Buster, the Specials, and non-ska artists such as: Elvis Costello, David Byrne and Tito Puente. Monkey has released five albums, the first two as independent releases, the next three by Asian Man Records. Their debut album ¡Changito!, was listed as San Jose's Best Independent Release for 1998. They have toured the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, and have earned several nominations and awards, including winning the California Music Award (Bammie) in 1999.
The band has gone on to tour the world and has recorded several albums. Monkey's music can be heard on several compilations, as well as movie and video game soundtracks.
Monkey Tracks
Drunkardz (Resketch Remix)
Poor You
Bubblin (MASK & Dank Remix)
