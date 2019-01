Bob Moses is a Canadian electronic duo, originally from Vancouver, British Columbia. The band consists of Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance. A remix of their song "Tearing Me Up", by RAC, won a Grammy Award for best remixed recording, non-classical.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia