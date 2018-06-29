Ian VenablesBritish Composer. Born 25 July 1955
Ian Venables
1955-07-25
Ian Venables Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Venables (born 1955) is a British composer of art songs and chamber music.
Ian Venables Tracks
Pastorale (3 Pieces for violin and piano Op.11)
Pastorale (3 Pieces for violin and piano Op.11)
Pastorale (3 Pieces for violin and piano Op.11)
Last played on
A Kiss Op. 15
A Kiss Op. 15
A Kiss Op. 15
Last played on
Through These Pale Cold Days, Op 46 (Procrastination)
Through These Pale Cold Days, Op 46 (Procrastination)
Through These Pale Cold Days, Op 46 (Procrastination)
Through These Pale Cold Days, Op 46 (The Send Off)
Through These Pale Cold Days, Op 46 (The Send Off)
Through These Pale Cold Days, Op 46 (The Send Off)
The Invitation to the Gondola, Op 22 No 3
The Invitation to the Gondola, Op 22 No 3
The Invitation to the Gondola, Op 22 No 3
Flying crooked Op 28'1
Flying crooked Op 28'1
Flying crooked Op 28'1
Last played on
A Kiss, Op 15
A Kiss, Op 15
A Kiss, Op 15
Last played on
Temple to Apollo, from Complete Works for Solo Piano
Temple to Apollo, from Complete Works for Solo Piano
Temple to Apollo, from Complete Works for Solo Piano
Last played on
Flying crooked, Op 28 No 2
Flying crooked, Op 28 No 2
Flying crooked, Op 28 No 2
Last played on
Easter Hymn (Songs of Eternity and Sorrow Op.36)
Easter Hymn (Songs of Eternity and Sorrow Op.36)
Easter Hymn (Songs of Eternity and Sorrow Op.36)
Last played on
Remember This
Remember This
Remember This
Last played on
At Midnight
At Midnight
At Midnight
Last played on
Pastorale (from Three Pieces for Violin and Piano Op 11)
Pastorale (from Three Pieces for Violin and Piano Op 11)
Pastorale (from Three Pieces for Violin and Piano Op 11)
Last played on
A Kiss Op 15
A Kiss Op 15
A Kiss Op 15
Last played on
