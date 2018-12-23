The McCalmans were a folk song trio from Scotland. Formed in 1964, they recorded and toured without interruption until they disbanded in December 2010. Their performance was based on searing three part harmony, humour and a deep love and respect for the folk tradition in Scotland. They performed all over Europe, and in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, Kenya, Cyprus, Belize and even the Falkland Islands. They had six major TV series and countless BBC Network Radio series and appearances.

The original trio was formed by Ian McCalman (born 1 September 1946, in Edinburgh) on his first day at Edinburgh College of Art, where he, Derek Moffat (born near Dundee) and Hamish Bayne (born in Nairobi) were studying architecture. Hamish left the band in 1982 and was replaced by Nick Keir. Derek died as a result of cancer in 2001, and was replaced by long-term friend of the band Stephen Quigg. The group disbanded in 2010 when Ian decided to retire from touring. He now runs a successful music studio. Nick and Stephen continued to tour together until Nick's untimely death in 2013.