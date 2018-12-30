Taye DiggsBorn 2 January 1970
Taye Diggs
1971-01-02
Taye Diggs Biography
Scott Leo "Taye" Diggs (born January 2, 1971) is an American actor and singer. He is known for his roles in the Broadway musicals Rent and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the TV series Private Practice, the films How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Brown Sugar, The Best Man and its sequel, The Best Man Holiday. Between 2014 and 2016 he starred as Inspector Terry English in Murder in the First.
When You're Good To Mama
Queen Latifah
When You're Good To Mama
When You're Good To Mama
Seasons Of Love
Rosario Dawson
Seasons Of Love
Seasons Of Love
All I Care About
Richard Gere
All I Care About
All I Care About
When You're Good To Mama
Queen Latifah
When You're Good To Mama
When You're Good To Mama
