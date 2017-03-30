BuccaneerBorn 1973
Buccaneer
1973
Andrew Bradford (born 1974), known by the stage name Buccaneer is a Jamaican dancehall artist He first emerged in 1994 and has released three albums. He later went into production.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
