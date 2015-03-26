Erika Michelle Anderson, (born April 2, 1982) better known by her stage name EMA, is an American singer and songwriter originally from South Dakota, now living for some years in Portland, Oregon. In her career beginnings the lead singer of drone-folk band Gowns, she released her debut album Little Sketches on Tape in 2010 on Night People, an independent music label founded by former Raccoo-oo-oon member Shawn Reed. In 2011 EMA released her second album Past Life Martyred Saints, which received positive reviews from Pitchfork Media, Drowned in Sound, and the NME. After releasing her debut album, EMA was named "New Band of the Day" by The Guardian and "Artist to Watch" by Rolling Stone. In 2011 she performed "Endless, Nameless" for Spin's twentieth anniversary tribute to Nirvana's album Nevermind. Her song "The Grey Ship" was used on an episode of Adult Swim's Off the Air, and in the 2014 Carter Smith film Jamie Marks Is Dead.

A new album, The Future's Void, was released in 2014. She made her network television debut performing on Late Show with David Letterman on August 26, 2014.