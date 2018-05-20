Corydon OrchestraFormed 1991
Corydon Orchestra
1991
Corydon Orchestra Tracks
Intimations of Immortality (closing sections)
Gerald Finzi
Te Deum in C major
Anton Bruckner
Dona Nobis Pacem
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Intimations of Immortality
Gerald Finzi
Toward the unknown region
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Shepherds' Farewell
Hector Berlioz
Marche funèbre
Luigi Cherubini
Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage, Op 112
Ludwig van Beethoven
Te Deum in C major for soloists, chorus and orchestra: In te, Domine
Anton Bruckner
Dies natalis Op.8 for voice and string orchestra
Gerald Finzi
Intimations of immortality Op.29 for tenor, chorus and orchestra
Matthew Best, Gerald Finzi, John Mark Ainsley, Corydon Orchestra & Corydon Singers
