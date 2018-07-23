The ThermalsFormed 2002
The Thermals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7cd2d860-c6d7-4be2-af50-57c51ee45687
The Thermals Biography (Wikipedia)
The Thermals were an American indie band based in Portland, Oregon. The group was formed in 2002. With influences heavily rooted in both lo-fi, as well as standard rock, the band's songs are also known for their political and religious imagery.
The Thermals Tracks
Returning To The Fold (6 Music Session 23 July 2007 )
The Thermals
Returning To The Fold (6 Music Session 23 July 2007 )
I Might Need You To Kill (6 Music Session 23 July 2007 )
The Thermals
I Might Need You To Kill (6 Music Session 23 July 2007 )
Born To Kill
The Thermals
Born To Kill
Born To Kill
Last played on
Pillar Of Salt
The Thermals
Pillar Of Salt
Pillar Of Salt
Last played on
