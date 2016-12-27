Velly Joonas (born 9 June 1955) is an Estonian musician, songwriter and poet, and a former member of amateur groups Vstretša and Pirita. Velly has written almost close to 300 songs, 30 poem anthologies and has had her works exhibited in an art gallery.

Velly grew up in Tõrva, one of five children. Her mother died when she was very young and she spent several years in an orphanage before being returned to her father. She graduated from Tõrva Secondary School in 1973. Afterward, she studied at the Estonian Philharmonic in Tallinn and the Lunacharsky State Institute for Theatre Arts (GITIS) in Moscow. She was inspired to become a musician in her youth by performers Georg Ots, Heli Lääts, and Voldemar Kuslap. Velly currently resides in Vahenurme and works as a teacher at the Vahenurme kindergarten-primary school. She has exhibited her oil paintings at several venues in Estonia.