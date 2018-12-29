Jana KramerBorn 2 December 1983
Jana Kramer
1983-12-02
Jana Kramer Biography (Wikipedia)
Jana Rae Kramer (born December 2, 1983) is an American actress and country music singer. She is known for her role as Alex Dupre on the television series One Tree Hill.
Kramer began her musical career in 2012, and has released a total of two albums: Jana Kramer in 2012, and Thirty One three years later. These albums have produced seven charted singles for her on Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay, including the top 10 hits "Why Ya Wanna" and "I Got the Boy". In addition, she competed on season 23 of Dancing with the Stars where she finished in fourth place.
Jana Kramer Tracks
I've Done Love
Jana Kramer
I Got The Boy
Jana Kramer
What I Love About Your Love
Jana Kramer
One of the Boys
Jana Kramer
Don't Touch My Radio
Jana Kramer
Carnival Of Hopes
Jana Kramer
Circles
Jana Kramer
Love
Jana Kramer
The last Song
Jana Kramer
Dance In The Rain
Jana Kramer
Good as you were bad
Jana Kramer
I Hope It Rains
Jana Kramer
When you're lonely
Jana Kramer
Good Time Comin' On
Jana Kramer
King of Apology
Jana Kramer
Why Ya Wanna
Jana Kramer
Whiskey
Jana Kramer
