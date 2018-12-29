Jana Rae Kramer (born December 2, 1983) is an American actress and country music singer. She is known for her role as Alex Dupre on the television series One Tree Hill.

Kramer began her musical career in 2012, and has released a total of two albums: Jana Kramer in 2012, and Thirty One three years later. These albums have produced seven charted singles for her on Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay, including the top 10 hits "Why Ya Wanna" and "I Got the Boy". In addition, she competed on season 23 of Dancing with the Stars where she finished in fourth place.