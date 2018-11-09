Carly ParadisBorn 30 May 1980
Carly Paradis
1980-05-30
Carly Paradis Biography (Wikipedia)
Carly Paradis is a Canadian composer, songwriter and pianist. She composes soundtracks for movies, documentaries, TV series and her own albums. In 2007, she worked with film composer Clint Mansell. She arranged piano parts on Mansell's soundtrack for the BAFTA Award-winning film Moon, directed by Duncan Jones, and played all piano on the official score and soundtrack. She currently lives in London.[citation needed]
The Innocents End Credits Theme
Carly Paradis
The Innocents End Credits Theme
The Innocents End Credits Theme
The Ambush - Line of Duty
Carly Paradis
The Ambush - Line of Duty
The Ambush - Line of Duty
Line of Duty Finale
Carly Paradis
Line of Duty Finale
Line of Duty Finale
All For None
Carly Paradis
All For None
All For None
