BellefireFormed 1999
Bellefire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7cca8910-d7c9-40e6-921e-f92b64ffc4f2
Bellefire Biography (Wikipedia)
Bellefire was an Irish girl group, best known for their 2002 cover of the U2 song "All I Want Is You". The original line-up consisted of Kelly Kilfeather (born 23 March 1979), Tara Lee (born 25 July 1982), Cathy Newell (born 14 July 1982) and Ciara Newell (born 7 July 1983). Tara Lee left the group in 2002. They mostly performed pop and adult contemporary music. Outside Southeast Asia and their native Ireland, they have received minimal recognition, although they did experience minor success in the United Kingdom with their singles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bellefire Tracks
Sort by
All I Want Is You
Bellefire
All I Want Is You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All I Want Is You
Last played on
Bellefire Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist