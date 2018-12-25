Larry AdlerBorn 10 February 1914. Died 7 August 2001
1914-02-10
Larry Adler Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawrence Cecil Adler (February 10, 1914 – August 6, 2001) was an American harmonica player. Known for playing major works, he played compositions by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Malcolm Arnold, Darius Milhaud and Arthur Benjamin. During his later career he collaborated with Sting, Elton John, Kate Bush and Cerys Matthews.
Larry Adler Tracks
I've Got A Crush On You (feat. Carly Simon)
Larry Adler
I've Got A Crush On You (feat. Carly Simon)
I've Got A Crush On You (feat. Carly Simon)
Summertime (Reprise)
Larry Adler
Summertime (Reprise)
Summertime (Reprise)
Love Theme & Blues
Larry Adler
Love Theme & Blues
Love Theme & Blues
The Man I Love (feat. Larry Adler)
Kate Bush
The Man I Love (feat. Larry Adler)
The Man I Love (feat. Larry Adler)
The Genevieve Waltz
Larry Adler
The Genevieve Waltz
The Genevieve Waltz
Somebody Loves Me
Meat Loaf
Somebody Loves Me
Somebody Loves Me
My Man's Gone Now
Larry Adler
My Man's Gone Now
My Man's Gone Now
They Can't Take That Away From Me
Lisa Stansfield
They Can't Take That Away From Me
They Can't Take That Away From Me
Bach Goes To Town
Larry Adler
Bach Goes To Town
Bach Goes To Town
Summertime
Larry Adler
Summertime
Summertime
Genevieve
Larry Adler
Genevieve
Genevieve
Body & Soul
Larry Adler
Body & Soul
Body & Soul
I Got Rhythm
Robert Palmer
I Got Rhythm
I Got Rhythm
Someone To Watch Over Me
Larry Adler
Someone To Watch Over Me
Someone To Watch Over Me
Rhapsody In Blue
Larry Adler
Rhapsody In Blue
Rhapsody In Blue
The Entertainer
Larry Adler
The Entertainer
The Entertainer
Stardust
Larry Adler
Stardust
Stardust
Jamaican Rumba
Arthur Benjamin
Jamaican Rumba
Jamaican Rumba
Conductor
Blues In The Night
Larry Adler
Blues In The Night
Blues In The Night
Le Grisbi
Larry Adler
Le Grisbi
Le Grisbi
GENEVIEVE (1953) - Main Theme
Larry Adler
GENEVIEVE (1953) - Main Theme
GENEVIEVE (1953) - Main Theme
Summertime - A woman is a sometime thing (Porgy and Bess - suite)
George Gershwin
Summertime - A woman is a sometime thing (Porgy and Bess - suite)
Rhapsody in Blue (arranged for harmonica and piano)
Larry Adler
Rhapsody in Blue (arranged for harmonica and piano)
Rhapsody in Blue (arranged for harmonica and piano)
King and Country (1964) - Titles
Larry Adler
King and Country (1964) - Titles
King and Country (1964) - Titles
Summertime (from Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
Summertime (from Porgy and Bess)
Summertime (from Porgy and Bess)
Orchestra
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Larry Adler
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
I got rhythm
Larry Adler
I got rhythm
I got rhythm
Past BBC Events
Proms 1954: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2qq2m
Royal Albert Hall
1954-08-14T06:37:43
14
Aug
1954
Proms 1954: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1953: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8zzp6
Royal Albert Hall
1953-08-15T06:37:43
15
Aug
1953
Proms 1953: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1952: Prom 37
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9338g
Royal Albert Hall
1952-09-06T06:37:43
6
Sep
1952
Proms 1952: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
Larry Adler Links
